Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2022: INTR, UNM, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.32%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.6% higher.

Inter & Co (INTR) was still surging by 30% after UBS initiated coverage with a buy stock rating and $6 price target prior to the market close Thursday.

Unum Group (UNM) said itsChief Accounting Officer, Cherie Pashley, will resign on July 8. Unum Group was recently down more than 1%.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was down more than 1% after saying it arranged the $92 million sale of luxury residential community First Apartments, located in Miami.

