Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2022: BPOP,SF,EVTC,SAL

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.5% to $19,403, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.2 basis points to 2.90%.

In company news, Popular (BPOP) rose 1.2% in choppy trade after the Puerto Rico-based bank holding company said it has completed its acquisition of selected assets of Evertec (EVTC). Evertec shares were 3.2% lower this afternoon.

Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) gained 2.2% after the bank holding company completed its 2-for-1 forward stock split.

Stifel Financial (SF) dropped 0.8% after the broker and capital-markets company said it has closed on its purchase of privately held financial advisory firm ACXIT Capital Partners, adding around 50 investment bankers to its payroll. Financial terms were not disclosed.

