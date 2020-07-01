Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2020: GS, KKR, SCM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were retreating premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.17%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.62%

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is close to securing a deal with the US Department of Justice to resolve the case over its work for the Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB, Bloomberg News reported. Goldman Sachs was slightly lower in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) was inactive after saying it acquired two industrial distribution properties totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet for approximately $260 million.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) was unchanged after announcing that its board declared a regular quarterly dividend for Q2 of $0.25 per share.

