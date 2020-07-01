Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2020: CLNY,IBKR,KKR

Financial stocks slumped Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index fell fractionally while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Colony Capital (CLNY) climbed 3.1% after Wednesday completing its previously announced front-office transition, with Marc Ganzi succeeding Thomas Barrack as CEO at the real estate investment trust and Jacky Wu becoming chief financial officer. Ganzi also joined the Colony Capital board.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) was fractionally higher, bouncing back from a late-morning slump, after the electronic broker Wednesday said it averaged 1.86 million revenue trades per day during June, up 13% over the prior month and topping year-ago daily trading activity by 131%. Client equity also rose 7% since May 31 to $203.2 billion, the company said.

KKR (KKR) was down about 0.7% after announcing its purchase of two industrial distribution properties in the Chicago and Charlotte, N.C. markets with a combined 2.5 million square feet of rentable space for about $260 million. Both locations currently are leased long-term to investment-grade tenants, the company said.

