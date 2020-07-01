Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2020: CBOE,CLNY,IBKR,KKR

Financial stocks turned lower in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was dropping 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) rose almost 4% after Wednesday saying it completed its purchase of European equities clearinghouse EuroCCP and setting the stage for its planned launch of the Cboe Europe Derivatives futures and options market in Amsterdam during the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. EuroCCP currently clears trades for 37 trading venues, representing nearly 95% of all equity trades on the organized markets in Europe, Cboe said.

Colony Capital (CLNY) climbed 4.2% after Wednesday completing its previously announced front-office transition, with Marc Ganzi succeeding Thomas Barrack as CEO at the real estate investment trust and Jacky Wu becoming chief financial officer. Ganzi also joined the Colony Capital board.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) was ending 1.5% higher, bouncing back from a mid-day slump, after the electronic broker this afternoon said it averaged 1.86 million revenue trades per day during June, up 13% over the prior month and topping year-ago daily trading activity by 131%. Client equity rose 7% since May 31 to $203.2 billion, the company said.

KKR (KKR) declined fractionally after announcing its purchase of two industrial distribution properties in the Chicago and Charlotte, N.C. markets with a combined 2.5 million square feet of rentable space for about $260 million. Both locations currently are leased long-term to investment-grade tenants, the company said.

