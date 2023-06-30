News & Insights

Banking
SOFI

Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2023: SOFI, APO, CG, CLBR

June 30, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher late Friday with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%, erasing earlier losses.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.2% to $30,411 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.819%.

The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, cooled to 4.6% in May from April's 4.7%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Core inflation was below the 4.7% consensus. The annual headline personal consumption expenditure price index grew 3.8% last month, decelerating from 4.3% in April but in line with consensus.

The US Supreme Court rejected President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans -- an estimated $400 billion relief plan -- saying that he didn't have the authority to cancel such a large amount of consumer debt without authorization from Congress, media reported. Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which offers student loans, fell 3.6%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to buy Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services for 9.50 euros ($10.37) per share in cash, Applus said in a filing with Spain's National Securities Market Commission. Apollo shares rose 1.1%.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it agreed to buy a majority stake in Anthesis, a sustainability advisory and solutions firm. Carlyle shares were up 0.9%.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR), a special purpose acquisition corporation, said the US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 related to its planned merger with PSQ Holdings. Colombier was up 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
APO
CG
CLBR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.