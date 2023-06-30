Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2023: SOFI, APO, CG, CLBR

Financial stocks were higher late Friday with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%, erasing earlier losses.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.2% to $30,411 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 4 basis points to 3.819%.

The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, cooled to 4.6% in May from April's 4.7%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Core inflation was below the 4.7% consensus. The annual headline personal consumption expenditure price index grew 3.8% last month, decelerating from 4.3% in April but in line with consensus.

The US Supreme Court rejected President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans -- an estimated $400 billion relief plan -- saying that he didn't have the authority to cancel such a large amount of consumer debt without authorization from Congress, media reported. Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which offers student loans, fell 3.6%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to buy Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services for 9.50 euros ($10.37) per share in cash, Applus said in a filing with Spain's National Securities Market Commission. Apollo shares rose 1.1%.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it agreed to buy a majority stake in Anthesis, a sustainability advisory and solutions firm. Carlyle shares were up 0.9%.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR), a special purpose acquisition corporation, said the US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 related to its planned merger with PSQ Holdings. Colombier was up 0.6%.

