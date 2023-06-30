News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2023: KKR, CIR, JPM, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

CIRCOR International (CIR) said it has amended its merger agreement with affiliates of investment funds managed by KKR (KKR) to acquire the company for $56 per share in cash, an increase of 9.8% over KKR's previous bid of $51 per share. KKR was up almost 1% recently.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) were still advancing following the release of the Federal Reserve's annual bank stress test results Wednesday, which showed that large banks were "well positioned" and would still be able to make loans to households and businesses during a recession.

