Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2023: APO, CG, CLBR

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.3% to $30,672 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4 basis points to 3.815%.

In economic news, the Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, cooled to 4.6% in May from April's 4.7%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Core inflation was below the 4.7% consensus. The annual headline personal consumption expenditure price index grew 3.8% last month, decelerating from 4.3% in April but in line with consensus.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to buy Spanish industrial testing company Applus Services for 9.50 euros ($10.37) per share in cash, Applus said in a filing with Spain's National Securities Market Commission. Apollo shares rose 1.5%.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it has agreed to buy a majority stake in Anthesis, a sustainability advisory and solutions firm. Carlyle shares were up 1.3%.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR), a special purpose acquisition corporation, said the US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 related to its planned merger with PSQ. Colombier was up 0.6%.

