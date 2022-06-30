Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2022: UBS, GS, MORN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping 1.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 4% higher.

UBS (UBS) unit UBS Financial Services agreed to pay a $25 million penalty to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle alleged fraud charges related to a complex options trading strategy. UBS was recently down more than 2%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) will launch a partnership with Derivative Path, a capital markets technology firm, that paves the way for US regional banks to become clients of its foreign exchange services, Reuters reported, citing the bank. Goldman Sachs was slipping past 1% recently.

Morningstar (MORN) shares were up nearly 1% after it said it completed its acquisition of Praemium Limited's operations in the UK, Jersey, Hong Kong and Dubai for 35 million pounds.

