Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2022: DCT,COIN,OBNK

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.5% to $19,093, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 11 basis points to 2.983%.

In company news, Duck Creek (DCT) tumbled over 21% after the insurance software-as-a-service company cut its FY22 revenue forecast, now projecting revenue for the 12 months ending July 31 in a range of $295 million to $297 million compared with its prior outlook expecting between $301 million to $305 million. Analysts, on average, are looking for $303.1 million in FY22 revenue.

Coinbase Global (COIN) slid 4.2% after Oppenheimer slashed its price target for the cryptocurrency trading platform company by $107 to $90 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) was fractionally lower, roughly halving a 1.5% decline earlier Thursday, after saying shareholders at both companies have voted in favor of its planned acquisition of Texas-based bank chain BT Holdings. The deal previously cleared all regulatory nods need to complete the $270 million all-stock transaction, which is expected to close during the company's Q3 beginning Friday.

