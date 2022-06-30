Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2022: BHLB,DCT,COIN,OBNK

Financial stocks continued to sputter during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead just 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.6% to $18,998, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 12.1 basis points to 2.972%.

In company news, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) was slipping 0.4% late in Thursday trading after the bank holding company closed on a $100 million, first-time sustainability bond offering of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 at par. Net proceeds will be used to fund new or existing assets within its sustainable financing framework.

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) was 1.3% lower after saying shareholders at both companies have voted in favor of its planned acquisition of Texas-based bank chain BT Holdings. The deal previously cleared all regulatory nods need to complete the $270 million all-stock transaction, which is expected to close during the companies' Q3 beginning Friday.

Coinbase Global (COIN) slid 6% after Oppenheimer slashed its price target for the cryptocurrency trading platform company by $107 to $90 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the stock.

Duck Creek (DCT) tumbled over 19% after the insurance software-as-a-service company cut its FY22 revenue forecast, now projecting revenue for the 12 months ending July 31 in a range of $295 million to $297 million compared with its prior outlook expecting between $301 million to $305 million. Analysts, on average, are looking for $303.1 million in FY22 revenue.

