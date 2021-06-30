Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2021: XELA,WBS,AJG

Financial stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the Financial Sector SDR ETF (XLF) gaining 0.6% while the NYSE Financial Index edged up less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.1% higher, while the Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

In company news, Exela Technologies (XELA) shares climbed 6.6% after the transactions processing company said it completed a $100 million at-the-market equity sales program begun May 27 and announced the launch of a new $150 million at-the-market equity program. Net proceeds from the stock sales are being used to retire existing debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Exela.

Webster Financial (WBS) was 0.5% lower, paring a 1.2% decline that followed UBS cutting its price target for the bank holding company's stock by $5 to $71 a share while reiterating a buy rating.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) slipped less than 1% after announcing the acquisition of privately held employee benefits firm Stellar Benefits Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.