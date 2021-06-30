Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2021: SRG,FCPT,XELA,WBS,AJG

Financial stocks were mixed shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.2% and the Financial Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gaining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose less than 0.1%, while the Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

In company news, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) climbed 2.8% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday sold a single-tenant property occupied by a JPMorgan Chase bank branch in Louisiana to Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) for $1.8 million. Four Corners has now acquired 23 properties from Seritage for a combined $71 million. Four Corners shares were 0.1% lower.

Exela Technologies (XELA) rose 3.4% after the transactions-processing company Wednesday said it completed a $100 million at-the-market equity program begun May 27 and announced the launch of a new $150 million at-the-market equity program. Net proceeds from the stock sales are being used to retire existing debt and for general corporate purposes, Exela said.

To the downside, Webster Financial (WBS) was 1.1% lower after UBS cut its price target for the bank holding company stock by $5 to $71 while reiterating a buy rating.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) fell almost 1% after announcing its purchase of privately held employee benefits firm Stellar Benefits Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

