Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2021: KKR, BAC, VLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.33%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.79% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.74%.

KKR (KKR) was marginally higher after saying it has opened an office in Stockholm, the investment firm's first office in the Nordic region and its ninth office in Europe and the Middle East.

Bank of America (BAC) recommended shareholders reject the $47 million "mini-tender offer" for their stock by private investment company Tutanota, saying they would likely receive a price below the market. Bank of America was down 0.5%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) was inactive after saying Tuesday it agreed to acquire privately held The Westchester Bank Holding Company, owner of The Westchester Bank, for about $210 million in stock to expand into New York's Westchester County.

