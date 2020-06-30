Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2020: PNC,FOCS,JEF,WFC

Financial stocks narrowed their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was 1.6% higher.

In company news, PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) rose almost 3% after the regional bank company Tuesday said it would keep its quarterly dividend at $1.15 per share following the Federal Reserve's yearly "stress test" to measure its likely ability to weather a severe economic calamity. PNC also said it would extend the current suspension of its stock buyback program through the end of the year given the "significant" uncertainties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) climbed nearly 10% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the wealth management firm to buy from neutral coupled with an increase in its price target for the company's shares by $12 to $36 apiece.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) added 3.3% after the firm reported a surprise Q2 profit, earning $0.16 per share during the three months ended May 31 on $1.15 billion in revenue, beating the two-analyst Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 net loss per share and $844.3 million in revenue.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was fractionally lower in recent trade after the bank said it expects to reduce its Q3 dividend from the current level of $0.51 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.