Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2020: JEF, JPM, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were declining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) slipping by 0.35% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.60% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.75%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was gaining more than 4% in value after it posted Q2 net income of $0.16 per share, down from $2.14 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a net loss of $0.03 per share.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was marginally higher after saying it will continue paying its quarterly dividend after completing the Federal Reserve's annual financial stress test. The board plans to maintain the common stock dividend of $0.90 per share for Q3 2020.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was down more than 1%. The company said after markets closed Monday it expects to cut its Q3 dividend from the current level of $0.51 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.