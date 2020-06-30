Financial Sector Update for 06/30/2020: FOCS,JEF,WFC

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.0% higher.

In company news, Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) advanced 7.3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the wealth management firm to buy from neutral and increased its price target to $36 apiece from $24.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) added 1.9% after the firm reported a surprise Q2 profit, earning $0.16 per share during the three months ended May 31 on $1.15 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 net loss and $844.3 million in revenue.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was fractionally lower in recent trade after the bank said it expects to reduce its Q3 dividend from the current level of $0.51 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.