Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2023: O, JPM, GS, MS, WFC, DWAC

Financial stocks were rising late Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index advancing 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.4% to $30,502.

In economic news, the US gross domestic product grew 2% in the first quarter, versus forecasts for an increase of 1.4% in a Bloomberg poll.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 14 basis points to 3.854%.

In company news, Realty Income (O) said Thursday it priced its dual-tranche offering of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of senior unsecured notes to raise funds for general corporate purposes. Its shares were little changed.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Wells Fargo (WFC) each rose at least 3% after the US Federal Reserve's annual bank stress test results showed that large banks, including these three, were "well positioned" to weather a "hypothetical recession."

Morgan Stanley's (MS) board will focus on selecting a successor for its Chief Executive James Gorman during its summer and fall meetings, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The bank's shares were up 1.3%.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) former board member Bruce Garelick was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading on Thursday for trading in advance of the company's October 2021 announcement that it had reached an agreement to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World Acquisition was up 0.2%.

