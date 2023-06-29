News & Insights

Banking
NDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2023: NDAQ, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 29, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.64%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was marginally higher after announcing that it agreed to provide the Chilean securities depository with technology for digitizing securities.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was slightly advancing after saying it plans to expand its corporate bond index product suite with two new offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ
CBOE
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.