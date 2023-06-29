Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2023: NDAQ, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.64%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was marginally higher after announcing that it agreed to provide the Chilean securities depository with technology for digitizing securities.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was slightly advancing after saying it plans to expand its corporate bond index product suite with two new offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.