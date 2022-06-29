Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2022: UPST,PAYX,FBRT,NOAH

Financial stocks were finishing above their intra-day lows late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each falling about 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was sinking 0.9% to $20,125, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 11.3 basis points to 3.11% after the final revision for Q1 gross domestic product found the US economy contracted 1.6% on an annualized basis during the first three months of 2022, exceeding market estimates for 1.5% drop.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) dropped over 10% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade to underweight from equal weight coupled with a $69 reduction in its price target for the consumer lender to $19 a share.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) dropped 6.5% after the Chinese asset manager disclosed plans for the sale of 1.1 million of its class A ordinary shares through separate public offerings of 990,000 and 110,000 shares in Hong Kong.

Paychex (PAYX) slid 4.4% after the payroll processor set out a FY23 outlook

suggesting its growth momentum likely will slow compared with the prior 12 months, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) fell 4.5% after Wednesday saying it closed on an $800 million commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.