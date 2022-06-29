Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2022: PAYX,FBRT,NOAH

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%.

Bitcoin was sinking 3.4% to $19,998, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 9.6 basis points to 3.11%.

In company news, Paychex (PAYX) slid 4.3% after the payroll processor set out a fiscal 2023 outlook that suggests growth momentum slowing from the year just ended while its fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street's estimates.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) fell 5.1% after Wednesday saying it closed on an $800 million commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) dropped 6.7% after the Chinese asset manager disclosed plans for the sale of 1.1 million of its class A ordinary shares through separate public offerings of 990,000 and 110,000 ordinary shares.

