Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2022: NOAH, STT, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.6% lower.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) was down 3.2% after it announced a global offering of 1.1 million class A ordinary shares.

State Street's (STT) shares were inactive after saying in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it registered for the potential offering of various securities.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Climate Impact X said they have entered into an agreement to use Nasdaq's cloud-based Marketplace Services platform to power the latter's spot trading platform for the voluntary carbon market. Nasdaq was recently inactive.

