Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2021: MS, WU, FDS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.56% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was climbing past 3% after saying it will raise its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share, from $0.35 per share, for Q3.

Western Union (WU) was almost 2% higher after saying it has partnered with French fintech company Linxo to launch local and cross-border digital money transfers.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was slightly lower as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share, down from $2.86 per share a year earlier.

