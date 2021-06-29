Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2021: JPM, JEF, COIN, MS

Financial stocks were finishing modestly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF off 0.4%.

The Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF was up 0.2% after the S&P Case-Shiller unadjusted index showed a 2.1% rise in home prices in 20 US cities during April, topping estimates for a 1.8% increase.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) was little changed after the banking giant's Neovest agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission charges that the electronic-trading platform operated as an unregistered broker-dealer. The unit did not have to admit or deny the agency findings.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) shares gained 6.9% after the investment bank late Monday reported fiscal Q2 profit of $1.30 on $1.95 billion in revenue for the period ended May 31, blowing past analysts' consensus estimates for $0.90 per share and $1.58 billion respectively in a Capital IQ poll. Jeffries also increased its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.25 per share.

Coinbase Global (COIN) climbed 3.4% after German financial markets watchdog BaFin authorized the company to provide cryptocurrency custody services in addition to proprietary trading of digital assets, making Coinbase the first company to receive that license in Germany, according to BaFin.

Morgan Stanley (MS) added 3.3% after the financial services giant overnight said it is doubling its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share starting with its Q3 distribution.

