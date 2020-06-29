Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2020: MFA,AIG,BXP,ATH,APO,BCS,CS

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.2%.

In company news, MFA Financial (MFA) climbed 8.5% when the real estate investment trust Monday said it has now met all margin calls and exited from the forbearance deals with its financing counterparties after closing on $2.58 billion in new debt funding. The new money includes a $1.6 billion term loan with Barclays (BCS), Athene Holding (ATH) and Apollo Global Management, another $500 million term facility with Apollo and Athene and $475 million in debt funding from Credit Suisse (CS) and Apollo and Athene.

Boston Properties (BXP) also rose nearly 4% after the real estate investment trust said it was able to collect more than 98% of the office rent that was due June 1. It also completed the $254 million sale of a Class A office complex in Washington, DC, along with a vacant office building and two parcels of land in Annapolis, Md., for $47 million.

American International Group (AIG) was 3.2% higher after the insurance conglomerate said it was working to shift a portion of its personal insurance business for upper middle market customers to Heritage Insurance (HRTG) and an affiliate of privately held Liberty Mutual Co. The transition is expected to begin in Q4, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.