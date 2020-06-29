Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2020: JPM, BX, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.93% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 2%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said a technical glitch caused discrepancies in customer account balances over the weekend and that the issue had been resolved as of 9 am ET on Sunday. JPMorgan was marginally higher recently.

Blackstone Group (BX) has deferred a payment on a $274 million resort mortgage loan, news site News Worldwide reported. The asset manager said the resort deal was a "very small investment that had been written down prior to COVID-19 as a result of unique operational challenges," according to the report. Blackstone was rising more than 1% in recent trading.

KKR (KKR) was up more than 1% after saying it will acquire an 11.9% stake in Philippines-based power producer First Gen Corp. following a voluntary tender offer by Valorous Asia Holdings, an entity owned by KKR's investment funds.

