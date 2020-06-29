Financial Sector Update for 06/29/2020: FICO,MFA,AIG,BXP,ATH,APO,BCS,CS

Financial stocks eased somewhat in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index still hanging on for a 0.8% gain while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was 2.9% higher near Monday's close.

In company news, Fair Issac (FICO) gave up its early gain, falling fractionally in late trade, after the financial analytics company Monday said it has been awarded 13 new patents, including five for its Fico Falcon fraudulent payments detection platform. The company now holds a total of 198 US and foreign patents and has another 108 patent applications pending at this time.

MFA Financial (MFA) climbed 8% when the real estate investment trust Monday said it has now met all margin calls and exited from the forbearance deals with its financing counterparties after closing on $2.58 billion in new debt funding. The new money includes a $1.6 billion term loan with Barclays (BCS), Athene Holding (ATH) and Apollo Global Management, another $500 million term facility with Apollo and Athene and $475 million in debt funding from Credit Suisse (CS) and Apollo and Athene.

Boston Properties (BXP) also rose 3.6% after the real estate investment trust said it was able to collect more than 98% of the office rent that was due June 1. It also completed the $254 million sale of a Class A office complex in Washington, D.C., along with a vacant office building and two parcels of land in Maryland for net proceeds of $14 million.

American International Group (AIG) was 2.2% higher in late trade after the insurance conglomerate said it was working to shift a portion of its personal insurance business for upper middle market customers to Heritage Insurance (HRTG) and an affiliate of privately held Liberty Mutual Co. The transition is expected to begin in Q4, it said.

