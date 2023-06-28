Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2023: SQ, PYPL, JEF

Financial stocks were decreasing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.7% to $30,172, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 3.718%.

In economic news, speaking at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "strong majority" of policymakers are on board with "two or more" interest-rate increases in the remainder of this year.

In company news, Block's (SQ) Square unit said Wednesday that it has launched the Square Credit Card. Block shares were up 1.2%.

PayPal (PYPL) said Wednesday its Tap to Pay product for Android is being launched for Venmo business users in the US. PayPal shares were shedding 0.2%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) shares were up 3.5% even after the company posted lower Q2 financial results.

