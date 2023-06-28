News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2023: JEF, SLF, MAIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 28, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.3%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was slipping past 1% after it reported overnight lower fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) was down 0.7% after saying late Tuesday it plans to issue $500 million worth of 5.50% notes due 2035, in the Canadian market, with the offering scheduled to close July 4.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) shares were 0.4% higher after the company said it has completed a new portfolio investment to support the buyout of an insignia and tactical products and accessories company.

