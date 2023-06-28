Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2023: BMO, SQ, PYPL, MMC

Financial stocks were decreasing late Wednesday with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down about 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.6% to $30,212 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 3.71%.

In economic news, speaking at a European Central Bank forum in Portugal on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "strong majority" of policymakers are on board with "two or more" interest-rate increases in the remainder of this year.

In company news, Bank of Montreal (BMO) is slashing about 100 jobs in its global capital markets unit, or roughly 4% of the division's staff, the Globe and Mail reported Wednesday. Its shares were down 1.4%.

Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) Mercer business sold its interests in US health and benefits administration and UK pension administration to a new company called Aptia, which is backed by the insurance investing unit of Bain Capital. Marsh & McLennan's shares were down 0.3%.

Block's (SQ) Square unit said Wednesday that it has launched the Square Credit Card. Block shares were gaining 1.3%.

PayPal (PYPL) said Wednesday its Tap to Pay product for Android is being launched for Venmo business users in the US. PayPal shares were shedding 0.3%.

