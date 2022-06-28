Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2022: MS, JEF, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 3% lower.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was climbing nearly 4% after saying it will increase its quarterly dividend to $0.775 per share from $0.70 per share in the most recent quarter, starting Q3.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was over 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.45, down from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.51.

Bank of America (BAC) was up more than 1% after saying it plans to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from $0.21 per share, starting in Q3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.