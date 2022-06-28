Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2022: HLNE, BEN, APO, CME, JEF

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to $20,642, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up slightly to 3.20%.

In company news, Hamilton Lane (HLNE) has turned nearly 1% lower this afternoon, reversing a 2% morning advance, after privately held CAIS said Hamilton Lane made an unspecified strategic investment in the alternative investment platform.

CME Group (CME) fell 0.9% after the derivatives marketplace Tuesday said it will launch event contracts on Sept. 19, allowing retail investors to trade daily price moves in futures markets, including the E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, and E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average, among others.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) climbed 1.3% after the investment banking and brokerage company late Monday reported a $0.45 per share profit for its fiscal Q2, down from $1.30 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue fell to $1.37 billion but also exceeded the $1.26 billion analyst mean.

