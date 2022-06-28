Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2022: BILL,AXP,HLNE,BEN,APO,CME,JEF

Financial stocks continued to drift lower during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.5% to $20,315, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1.2 basis points to 3.206%.

In company news, Bill.com Holdings (BILL) dropped 7.5%. The payments processor overnight said Tina Reich will join its board of directors on Thursday, succeeding Colleen Taylor after she tendered her resignation last week. Reich, who also assumes Taylor's seats on the board's audit and its risk and compliance committees, was hired last month to be the head of credit and risk at privately held fintech Theorum Partners following a nearly two-year stint as chief credit officer of American Express' (AXP) business payments unit.

CME Group (CME) fell 1.9% after the derivatives marketplace Tuesday said it will launch event contracts on Sept. 19, allowing retail investors to trade daily price moves in futures markets, including the E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, and E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average, among others.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) has turned 1.4% lower this afternoon, reversing a 2% morning advance, after privately held CAIS said Hamilton Lane made an unspecified strategic investment in the alternative investment platform.

Among gainers, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) climbed nearly 1% after the investment banking and brokerage company late Monday reported a $0.45 per share profit for its fiscal Q2, down from $1.30 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue fell to $1.37 billion but also exceeded the $1.26 billion analyst mean.

