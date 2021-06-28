Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2021: PFG,VRTS,SNR,VTR

Financial stocks pared earlier declines Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% while the Financial Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) shed 0.9%.

The Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was down 0.2% while the Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.5%.

In company news, New Senior Investment Group (SNR) raced almost 30% higher to its best share price since October 2017 at $8.97 after agreeing to an $780 million buyout offer from Ventas (VTR), another real estate investment trust. Ventas has offered $9.10 for each New Senior share, 31.7% above Friday's closing price, while assuming about $1.5 billion of New Senior's debt. Ventas shares were almost 1% lower.

Among decliners, Principal Financial (PFG) slid 1.8% after disclosing plans to exit retail fixed annuities and consumer life insurance markets in the US to concentrate on its fee-based businesses. Principal also set a new $1.2 billion stock buyout program to supplement prior authorization with about $675 million remaining for share repurchases.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) slipped 0.1% after announcing its purchase of privately held wealth manager Stone Harbor Investment Partners, which provides credit strategies to institutional and other investors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

