Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2021: PFG, VRTS, SNR, VTR

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.2% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

In company news, Principal Financial (PFG) slid 1.6% after Monday disclosing plans to exit its retail fixed annuities and consumer life insurance markets in the US and instead prioritize its fee-based businesses, upstaging a new $1.2 billion stock buyout program to supplement its existing authorization that has about $675 million remaining for share repurchases.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) fell 0.7% after Monday announcing its purchase of privately held wealth managers Stone Harbor Investment Partners, which provides credit strategies to institutional and other investors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Monday raced almost 30% higher to its best share price since October 2017 at $8.97 after agreeing to an $780 million buyout offer from rival real estate investment trust Ventas (VTR), which will pay $9.10 for each New Senior share, or 31.7% over Friday's closing price, and also assume about $1.5 billion in New Senior debt. Ventas shares were 1.5% lower this afternoon.

