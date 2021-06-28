Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2021: BX, UBS, WBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.57% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.45%.

Blackstone Group (BX) was slightly higher after saying private funds that it manages have agreed to make a "significant equity investment" in Simpli.fi, valuing the advertising and agency management software firm at $1.5 billion.

UBS (UBS) is looking to introduce a permanent "hybrid" work model for up to two-thirds of its workforce, allowing employees to mix working from home and from the office, according to reports. UBS was slightly declining recently.

Westpac Banking (WBK) was up 0.4% after saying it has agreed to sell its motor vehicle dealer finance and novated leasing businesses to Cerberus Capital's portfolio company Angle Finance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.