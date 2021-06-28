Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2021: BX, UBS, WBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.16%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.57% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.45%.

Blackstone Group (BX) was slightly higher after saying private funds that it manages have agreed to make a "significant equity investment" in Simpli.fi, valuing the advertising and agency management software firm at $1.5 billion.

UBS (UBS) is looking to introduce a permanent "hybrid" work model for up to two-thirds of its workforce, allowing employees to mix working from home and from the office, according to reports. UBS was slightly declining recently.

Westpac Banking (WBK) was up 0.4% after saying it has agreed to sell its motor vehicle dealer finance and novated leasing businesses to Cerberus Capital's portfolio company Angle Finance.

