Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2023: UBS, CS, JPM, HOOD, BX

Financial stocks were advancing late Tuesday with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.4% to $30,704 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.768%.

In economic news, orders for durable goods rose 1.7% month-over-month in May, following a 1.2% increase in April and beating consensus for a 1% decline in a survey polled by Bloomberg.

In company news, UBS (UBS) is planning to lay off over half of Credit Suisse's (CS) workforce starting July, Bloomberg reported. UBS shares were up 1.7%.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) $290 million settlement with women who had accused Jeffrey Epstein of abusing them and the bank of turning a blind eye to the late financier's sex trafficking won a preliminary approval from a US judge on Monday, Reuters reported Tuesday. JPMorgan shares were little changed.

Robinhood (HOOD) will lay off about 7% of its full-time employees due to a slowdown in trading activity by its clients, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. Robinhood shares were up 3.4%.

Blackstone (BX) is considering offers for half of its interest in the real estate of MGM Resorts' (MGM) Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Blackstone was up 3%.

