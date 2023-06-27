Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2023: AEL, BNRE, UIHC, YRD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) said it proposed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of American Equity Investment Life (AEL) that it does not already own for $55 per share, or about $4.30 billion. American Equity Investment Life Holding stock was rising past 17% in recent Tuesday premarket activity, while Brookfield Reinsurance was more than 2.6% lower.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) was up 0.8% after saying it rejoined the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indices, effective after markets opened on Monday.

Yiren Digital (YRD) was more than 1% lower after saying it signed an equity transfer agreement to acquire Chongqing Jintong Financing Guarantee for 204.9 million Chinese renminbi ($28.4 million) in cash.

