Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2022: MFH,COIN,LMFA,GROW

Financial stocks were ending moderately lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.4%, reversing a modest midday gain.

Bitcoin was declining 2.1% to $20,833, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.9 basis points to 3.194%.

In company news, Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) was dropping 8.7% this afternoon, reversing a more than 2% gain earlier Monday that followed the Chinese block-chain company saying it regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements after recently filing its Form 20-F annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Coinbase Global (COIN) fell over 11% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the cryptocurrency trading platform company to sell from neutral coupled with a $35 reduction in its price target for the stock to $45 a share.

Among advancers, US Global Investors (GROW) added 1.5% after receiving a takeover offer Monday from private equity investors Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital valuing the investment manager at $5.30 per share, consisting of $2.65 per share in cash and an equal amount in newly issued 8.5% preferred shares.

LM Funding America (LMFA) was hanging on for a less than 0.1% gain after Monday saying an unnamed vendor will host up to 4,200 of its S19J Pro Antminer Machines cryptocurrency mining machines over a five-year period. The new machines are expected to produce around 53 bitcoins per month once fully operational by the end of the year, it said.

