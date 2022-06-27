Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2022: GROW, MFH, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

U.S. Global Investors (GROW) was rallying past 7% after saying it increased the authorized amount under its annual share buyback program to $5 million from about $2.8 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's requirements for continued listing. Mercurity Fintech was recently down more than 6%.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said the Mega International Investment selected ICE Semiconductor Index as the benchmark for the Mega ICE Semiconductor ETF, which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange was 0.1% lower recently.

