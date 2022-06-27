Financial Sector Update for 06/27/2022: COIN,LMFA,GROW

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.1% to $20,757, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.0 basis points to 3.185%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) dropped 9.7% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the cryptocurrency trading platform company to sell from neutral coupled with a $35 reduction in its price target for the stock to $45 a share.

LM Funding America (LMFA) rose 2.2% after Monday saying an unnamed vendor will host up to 4,200 of its S19J Pro Antminer Machines cryptocurrency mining machines over a five-year period. The new machines are expected to produce around 53 bitcoins per month once fully operational by the end of the year, it said.

US Global Investors (GROW) climbed 0.7% after receiving a takeover offer Monday from private equity investors Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital valuing the investment manager at $5.30 per share, consisting of $2.65 per share in cash and an equal amount in newly issued 8.5% preferred shares.

