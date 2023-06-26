News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2023: PACW, ARES, GS, BX, PLD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 26, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was declining 0.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

Ares Management (ARES) said that certain funds managed by its Alternative Credit strategy completed the acquisition of a $3.50 billion specialty finance loan portfolio from PacWest Bancorp (PACW). PacWest Bancorp was over 7% higher in recent Monday premarket activity.

The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has started laying off about 125 managing directors worldwide as part of a wider effort to save costs amid a drop in deals, Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Goldman Sachs stock was up 0.2% in recent Monday premarket activity.

Prologis (PLD) confirmed its $3.10 billion agreement to acquire Blackstone's (BX) industrial property portfolio. Blackstone's shares were down 0.2% while Prologis stock was 1% higher in recent Monday premarket activity.

