Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2023: BRDG, DB, JPM, GS

Financial stocks were advancing late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $30,129 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 2 basis points to 3.719%.

In economic news, the Dallas Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing index improved to minus 23.2 in June from minus 29.1 in May, compared with expectations of a minus 20 print. Except for the New York Fed's Empire State survey, other manufacturing readings already released have indicated continued contraction in the sector.

In company news, Bridge Investment Group's (BRDG) Bridge Logistics Value Fund II GP and the Townsend Group said Monday they signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to buy logistics assets in the US. Bridge Investment shares were up 5.3%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) has notified its clients it can no longer guarantee "full access" to their Russian shares, Reuters reported Monday, citing a company's circular. Deutsche shares were up 0.5%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is laying off about 40 deal-making employees across various seniority levels in North America amid efforts to cut costs as dealmaking slows, Bloomberg reported late Friday. JPMorgan shares were up 0.2%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has started laying off about 125 managing directors worldwide as part of a wider effort to save costs amid a drop in deals, Bloomberg reported late Friday. Goldman was down 0.5%.

