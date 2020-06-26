Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2020: ASFI, MFC, V, MA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were declining premarket Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 4%.

Asta Funding (ASFI) was advancing by more than 15% after saying Stern Group's proposed $11.47-per-share acquisition of its outstanding publicly held common shares through the merger of Asta with a unit of Asta Finance Acquisition was raised to $13.10 per share.

Manulife Financial (MFC) has emerged as the leading bidder for the Vietnamese unit of British insurer Aviva, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Manulife was inactive in recent trading.

Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are considering cutting their ties with German fintech firm Wirecard following an accounting scandal that led to the arrest of its former Chief Executive Markus Braun, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Visa was marginally lower, while Mastercard was unchanged recently.

