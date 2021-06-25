Financial Sector Update for 06/25/2021: TIGR, CS, UBS, ELLO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.71%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining nearly 3% after saying its Singaporean subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., has received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a clearing member of the Central Depository (Pte) Ltd.

Credit Suisse (CS) is looking to assemble an overhaul plan that could involve a possible merger with UBS (UBS), Reuters reported, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter. CS shares were up nearly 1%, while UBS shares were slightly lower in recent trading.

Ellomay Capital (ELLO) was up nearly 3% after it reported a net loss of 0.16 euros ($0.19) per share in Q1 compared with a net loss of 0.12 euros per share in the prior-year period. The company reported a revenue increase to 7.2 million euros, from 1.9 million euros in the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.