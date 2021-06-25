Financial Sector Update for 06/25/2021: FSBW,BBDC,OPRA

Financial stocks were adding to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, FS Bancorp (FSBW) was 2% higher after the bank holding company Friday disclosed plans for a two-for-one split of its common stock through a pro-rata distribution of an additional share to investors on July 14 and also declaring a $0.28 per share quarterly dividend, up $0.01 per share over its previous payment to investors.

Barings BDC (BBDC) climbed 2% after BoA Securities raised its stock rating for the business development company and specialty lender to buy from underperform previously and also setting a $11.25 price target for the company's shares.

Opera (OPRA) rose 1% after Friday saying it will integrate Celo's stablecoins payments infrastructure into its internet browser's Crypto Wallet, allowing users to make purchases, send peer-to-peer remittances with Celo's Native Asset and Celo Dollar and Euro digital assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.