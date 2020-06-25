Financial Sector Update for 06/25/2020: AMP,ALLY,FDS,HLI

Financial stocks advanced after five federal regulatory agencies Thursday finalized changes streamlining the covered funds portion of the Volcker Rule that keeps banks from investing in or sponsoring a private equity fund or a hedge fund. The new rules take effect Oct. 1. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2.47%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 0.7%.

In company news, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) was 5.8% higher in late trade after Thursday withdrawing its forecast expecting an FY20 net operating loss following its recent stock market gains. The company also is expecting its non-GAAP Q2 earnings will include a reversal of the $144 million tax benefit it recorded in Q1 due to "strong equity market appreciation" during the current quarter ending June 30.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) climbed almost 16% after the financial data company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.86 per share during its Q3 ended May 31, up from a $2.62 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and easily beating the FactSet consensus looking for $2.44 per share. It also raised its FY20 earnings guidance above the Street view by $0.80 over its prior outlook to a new range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share compared with the analyst mean expecting $10.00 per share this year.

Ally Financial (ALLY) rose nearly 12% after the lender said it has mutually agreed to terminate its proposed acquisition of Cardworks from Cardholder Management Services, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global markets and economies.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) fell 1% after Thursday announcing its purchase of independent advisory company MVP Capital. Financial terms were not undisclosed but the investment banking firm said it expects to close on the deal during the next quarter ending Sept. 30, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.