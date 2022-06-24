Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2022: NRDS, BX, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.58%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 2% lower.

Barclays (BCS) advanced by more than 2% after saying it has agreed to buy mortgage lender Kensington Mortgage Company from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Advisors and Sixth Street Partners for 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).

Blackstone (BX) said real estate funds and private equity funds managed by the company have completed their acquisition of Crown Resorts for an undisclosed amount. Blackstone was more than 1% higher recently.

NerdWallet (NRDS) said it has agreed to acquire On the Barrelhead, a data-driven platform that provides credit-driven product recommendations, for $120 million, subject to adjustments. NerdWallet was recently inactive.

