Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2022: HBNC,WFC,PK,TREE

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 3.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 2.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.9% to $20,981, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries increased 5.7 basis points to 3.125%.

In company news, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) gained 4.2% after the bank holding company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.16 per share.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose 7.3% on Friday after Raymond James reiterated its outperform stock rating for the money center bank company but also cut its price target for Wells Fargo shares by $10 to $50 apiece.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) gained 5.5% after the real estate investment trust overnight said it has closed on the sale of the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Seattle, Washington, along with the divestment of its 25% stake in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront joint venture in San Diego, California. The deals generated about $237 million in gross proceeds, the company said.

Among decliners, LendingTree (TREE) fell 9% after the consumer finance company cut its Q2 revenue forecast, now projecting between $259 million to $264 million in revenue compared with its prior guidance range looking for $283 million to $293 million. The Street is expecting $287.1 million in Q2 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.