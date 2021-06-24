Financial Sector Update for 06/24/2021: V,CS,BOCH,COLB

Financial stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gaining 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3% while Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) fell 0.7%.

In company news, Visa (V) was fractionally higher, easing from a 1.5% advance to a record $238.19 a share earlier Thursday, after saying it would acquire European open banking platform Tink for about $2.15 billion to diversify beyond its core credit card business.

Credit Suisse (CS) rose 3.2% after a Berenberg upgrade of the financial services company to buy from hold.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) climbed 6.3% after agreeing to a $266 million, all-stock buyout offer from Columbia Banking System (COLB) valuing Bank of Commerce at about $15.72 per share, a premium of more than 12% to Wednesday's closing price. Columbia shares were 2.1% lower.

